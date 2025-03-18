Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,998,467 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 47,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 197,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 102,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

