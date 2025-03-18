Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $177,000 Investment in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth $6,492,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 453,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 441,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 269,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 451,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200,885 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares in the company, valued at $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,100,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 784,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,540.96. This represents a 16.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,982 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,597. Insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.74.

Frontier Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.37. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

