Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 48,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGOV opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $42.28.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

