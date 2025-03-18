Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.94% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Stock Performance
Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $48.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18.
About Franklin FTSE Australia ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin FTSE Australia ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.