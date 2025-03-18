Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.94% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE Australia ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Stock Performance

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $48.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.18.

About Franklin FTSE Australia ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.