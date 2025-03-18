Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE GNW opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

