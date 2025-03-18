Wealthfront Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 226,602 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth $1,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,893 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 3rd quarter worth $947,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.68. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $665.10 million, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

