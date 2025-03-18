Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,654 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $74,264.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,220,573.60. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at $832,050. This represents a 23.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,712 shares of company stock worth $1,597,720. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Twist Bioscience and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

TWST opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

