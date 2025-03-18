Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $8,375,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $4,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $141.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $367.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AWI shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

