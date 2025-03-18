Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 589 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $84,139,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,233,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,518,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $13,034,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter worth about $12,897,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $227.14 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.68 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.57 and its 200 day moving average is $243.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.