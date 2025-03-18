Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 6,392 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CZR shares. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

