Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,707 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,707,000 after buying an additional 859,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,751,000 after buying an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,662,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after buying an additional 519,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,810,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

