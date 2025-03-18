Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502,193 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 26.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,177,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

