Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 28,414 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,414 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Overbrook Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 90,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 81.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 131,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.41.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

