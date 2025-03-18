Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $150,000 Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,773 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.70 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,686 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

