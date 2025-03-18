Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,172 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 57.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 698,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 39,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.