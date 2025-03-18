Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 844.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 25,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 354,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,540.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,824,599 shares in the company, valued at $90,288,064.81. The trade was a 3.75 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

OMI opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $762.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

