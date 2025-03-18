Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes $276,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.