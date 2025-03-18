Wealthfront Advisers LLC Takes Position in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRAL. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,034,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grail in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000.
Shares of NASDAQ GRAL opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Grail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.
In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 1,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $56,659.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,304. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,662 shares in the company, valued at $25,862,541.02. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,550 shares of company stock valued at $360,436 in the last ninety days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grail in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
