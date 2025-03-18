Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Holdings Lowered by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2,184.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $81.55.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.36). Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.45 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

