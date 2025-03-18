Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $174.99 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.36.

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WIX shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

