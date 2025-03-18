Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Position Reduced by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,397,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Yum China by 399.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Yum China by 4,176.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,588,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,053 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 61.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,942,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 4.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,804,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This represents a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $53.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

