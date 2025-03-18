Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 1,175 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,644,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $159.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.87 and a fifty-two week high of $208.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,523.80. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

