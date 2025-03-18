Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 36,016 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PK opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

