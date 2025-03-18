Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 3,605 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Robert Half by 142.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 6.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter worth $273,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Robert Half by 22.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 12,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 8.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $81.85.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

