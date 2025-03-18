Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 239.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $8,291,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $819,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 41.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.16 and a 1 year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.14.

View Our Latest Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.