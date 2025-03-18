Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William A. Wulfsohn acquired 2,530 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.43 per share, for a total transaction of $200,957.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,012.11. This trade represents a 53.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $72.49 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

