Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Q2 alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 988.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.29.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Q2 Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.