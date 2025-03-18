Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,739,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,035,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,704,000 after purchasing an additional 487,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,393,000 after purchasing an additional 109,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after purchasing an additional 75,352 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 950,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 475.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $116.31.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

