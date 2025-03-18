Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 15,451 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Endeavor Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDR opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is -9.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on EDR. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

In related news, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,513.48. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,997.74. This represents a 18.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,212,077 shares of company stock valued at $191,824,043 and have sold 146,905 shares valued at $4,418,864. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

