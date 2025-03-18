Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,091 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,238 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 121,882.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,696,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after acquiring an additional 914,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,708,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,502,000 after acquiring an additional 514,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

