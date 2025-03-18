Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 7,388 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is currently 186.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. Morgan Stanley raised WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

