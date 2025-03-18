Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get ATI alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of ATI by 86.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

ATI Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $657,459.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

