Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems stock opened at $369.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.53. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $370.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.37.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

