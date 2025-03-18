Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL opened at $457.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $444.13 and its 200 day moving average is $460.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.12 and a 12-month high of $536.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $412.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

