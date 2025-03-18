Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,987,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,432 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,051,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,144,000 after acquiring an additional 69,222 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after acquiring an additional 282,227 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,835,000 after buying an additional 103,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 760,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,576,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

