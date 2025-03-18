Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,896,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,729,000 after purchasing an additional 121,465 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 264,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 795,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Penumbra by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,416,000 after buying an additional 138,387 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEN opened at $276.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.41. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $315.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Penumbra from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penumbra from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Penumbra from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.47.

In other news, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total transaction of $141,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,270.72. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,498. This trade represents a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,918 shares of company stock valued at $22,054,293. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

