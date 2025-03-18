Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.62 Million Stake in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) by 431.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,513 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Business Travel Group were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBTG. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $610,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 237,682 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBTG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GBTG

About Global Business Travel Group

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.