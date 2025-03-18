Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,948 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 22.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 124,740 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Paramount Global by 129.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Paramount Global by 24.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.