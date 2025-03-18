Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.79 Million Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,196,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,512,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ESAB by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,001,000 after purchasing an additional 337,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ESAB by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,353,000 after purchasing an additional 190,583 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ESAB by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,989,000 after purchasing an additional 271,459 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ESAB from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ESAB from $131.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $121.98 on Tuesday. ESAB Co. has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.43 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

