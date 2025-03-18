Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 4,245 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 238.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 1,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $192.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.62.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.