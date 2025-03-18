Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,961 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.44. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $36.75.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim set a $30.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

