Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,312 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,042,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 765,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1,363.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after acquiring an additional 695,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $1,296,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. The trade was a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FYBR. New Street Research downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.31.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

