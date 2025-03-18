Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 7,351 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Doximity from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Doximity from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 20,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,152,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,463.20. This trade represents a 75.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

DOCS stock opened at $62.40 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

