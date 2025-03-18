Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 552.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 target price on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.73.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

