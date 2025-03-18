Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $76,499.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,860.76. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total transaction of $84,336.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,039.68. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,235 shares of company stock worth $3,514,101. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.47.

CAVA Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CAVA opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 171.06 and a beta of 3.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

