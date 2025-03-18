Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 365 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 691,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,900,000 after acquiring an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,888,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 55.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 618,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,351,000 after acquiring an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2,612.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,865,000 after acquiring an additional 566,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.56. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $192.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Brinker International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brinker International from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.18.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total value of $1,253,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,259.20. This trade represents a 21.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. This represents a 34.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464 over the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

