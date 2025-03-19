1,069,130 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,069,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,801,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,616,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 278,825 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 127,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 51,862 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,044,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
F.N.B. Trading Up 0.0 %
F.N.B. stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Read More
