1,152,848 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,152,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,967,000.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,053.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 132,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 37.49 and a quick ratio of 35.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 144.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABR

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.