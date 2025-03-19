5,094 Shares in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of APLD stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Applied Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 4.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 117.67% and a negative net margin of 127.86%. The company had revenue of $63.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,868.55. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

