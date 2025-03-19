692,835 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 692,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of ALGM opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -76.86 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

